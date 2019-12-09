Where to Use Your Mountaineer Card

As classes come to an end, many students have questions—where can I eat, how can I pay for food, and where can I spend the remaining $475 on my Mountie Bounty account?
Luckily, we have created a comprehensive list and breakdown of where you can use your Mountaineer Card in Morgantown, which includes shops that take Mountie Bounty. Now you can use up all of those dollars your mom sent you.
The Mountie Bounty on your Mountaineer Card will get you what you need all over campus, from school supplies and snacks to copies and laundry—but it’s also good at places like CVS, Panera, Sheetz, and other shops and restaurants across town. Here’s the current list, and a map to get you there.
Downtown and Sabraton
- Chaang Thai
- The Cupcakerie
- CVS Earl Core Road
- CVS High Street
- D.P. Dough
- The Greeks
- The Grind
- High Street Canteen
- Little General Willey Street
- Lotsa Mozza
- Panera Bread Willey Street
- Par Mar Store Beechurst Avenue
- River Birch Cafe
- Sheetz Don Knotts Blvd.
- Sheetz University Place
- Snackaholics (order from anywhere)
- Subway Beechurst Avenue
Evansdale and the North Side
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- CVS Pineview Drive
- CVS Star City
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- Friendly Nails
- IHOP Oakland Avenue
- Little General Van Voorhis Rd.
- McDonald’s Suncrest Towne Centre
- McDonald’s University Avenue
- Oryza Asian Grill
- Panera Bread Patteson Drive
- Par Mar Store Oakland Street
- Penn Station East Coast Subs
- Pizza Hut
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Smoothie King
- Snackaholics (order from anywhere)
- Terra Cafe
Saigon pho kitchen