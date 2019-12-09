Where to Use Your Mountaineer Card

As classes come to an end, many students have questions—where can I eat, how can I pay for food, and where can I spend the remaining $475 on my Mountie Bounty account?

Luckily, we have created a comprehensive list and breakdown of where you can use your Mountaineer Card in Morgantown, which includes shops that take Mountie Bounty. Now you can use up all of those dollars your mom sent you.

The Mountie Bounty on your Mountaineer Card will get you what you need all over campus, from school supplies and snacks to copies and laundry—but it’s also good at places like CVS, Panera, Sheetz, and other shops and restaurants across town. Here’s the current list, and a map to get you there.

Downtown and Sabraton

Chaang Thai

The Cupcakerie

CVS Earl Core Road

CVS High Street

D.P. Dough

The Greeks

The Grind

High Street Canteen

Little General Willey Street

Lotsa Mozza

Panera Bread Willey Street

Par Mar Store Beechurst Avenue

River Birch Cafe

Sheetz Don Knotts Blvd.

Sheetz University Place

Snackaholics (order from anywhere)

Subway Beechurst Avenue

Evansdale and the North Side