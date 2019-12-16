Sip, Sip, Hooray

This health and wellness shop is shaking up Morgantown.

Healthy’s Nutrition owner Dena Milner wants you to recharge and live a healthy life with her protein shakes. “It is science-backed nutrition,” Milner says. “We have something for everyone— whether you want to lose weight, gain weight, or just live a healthier life.”

The process is simple, tasty, and happens in three steps. Grab a seat at the bar and talk with one of the friendly staff members to get started. If you’re new, the staff will make it easy for you.

First, drink a natural detoxifying aloe shot that Milner says has 72 healing properties and is good for the digestive system.

After that, drink a tea that will boost your metabolism and, she says, burns about 80 calories alone.

And finally, the tastiest part: Choose a protein shake. Healthy’s offers familiar flavors like strawberry banana and more adventurous combinations like German chocolate cake, white chocolate Reese’s, and aloha delight—more than 100 in all. Shakes range from 17 to 24 grams of protein, never exceed 250 calories, and have 21 vitamins and minerals. Yum.

Walk in at any given time, and the bar is fully packed with a scene reminiscent of Cheers. Everybody knows your name, and you can enjoy a seat at the bar at 7 a.m.—judgement free. And at a price comparable to a fast food meal, we’ll toast that. 918 Chestnut Ridge Road, “Healthy’s Nutrition” on Facebook

Photography courtesy of Healthy’s Nutrition