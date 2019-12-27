Five Ways to Stave Off Cabin Fever

Winter vacation is wonderful—a time for setting aside work and school, relaxing with the family, and feasting on delicious treats. But being stuck inside the house all day is enough to drive anyone as nutty as Grandma’s pecan pie. Here are five unique ways to stave off that cabin fever.

Give boredom the axe at Mountain Man Axe Throwing in Westover. Opened a little over a year ago, Mountain Man Axe Throwing has coaches who will teach your group proper throwing techniques and give advice as you aim for the bullseye. Those 21 years old and up can also BYOB—one beer for an hour of throwing, and three beers for two hours. It’s a good time that lumberjacks of all shapes and sizes will enjoy.

Another place you can hit your mark is at Defense in Depth in Sabraton. Whether you’ve never fired a single shot or you’re a pro sharpshooter, the expert staff will make sure you’re comfortable and safe. Newbies can learn safety basics in a training room, then practice proper breathing, grip, and stance with laser-based guns in a simulator; scenarios range from a realistic home invasion to a zombie attack. More experienced folk can set their sights on one of the 25-yard indoor shooting lanes.

Launch Pad Trampoline Park has been a family favorite since it came to Westover in 2016. The young and young-at-heart can bounce off the walls on the trampoline floor, perfect their flips in the foam pit, or dunk into the launch hoops. Hit the arcade, too, once you’ve hopped out all your energy.

Test your smarts and beat the clock with an afternoon at an escape room. Morgantown is now home to two venues for these popular interactive games: Morgantown Escape Room in Westover, and Xscape! in the Wharf District. Solve themed puzzles, decode secret messages, and unlock fun at either location.

Lace up your skates at the Morgantown Ice Arena next to White Park. Twirl and whirl across the rink and, with discounts on Family Day Sundays, your wallet will be smiling, too. Before you go, be sure to check the website for the rink’s winter break schedule.

Don’t let the winter blues keep you hunkered down in your own house. Morgantown has plenty of unique and unusual places to make the most of your holiday staycation.



Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills