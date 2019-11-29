The turkey has been carved and the pumpkin pies sliced. Now it’s time to get a head start on finding unique holiday gifts. Here are five ways to shop Small Business Saturday in Morgantown and check everyone off your list.

For that one friend who seems to have everything, visit local gift shops. Finalists for this year’s Best of Morgantown Best Gift Shop are Elegant Alley Cat, Hoot & Howl, River Fair Trade, and Whippoorwill Woods & Waters. From West Virginia-themed accessories to handmade goods, you’re sure to find something that’s one of a kind.

For that grandma, aunt, or mother who swears she doesn’t need anything, send flowers to show you’re thinking about her. BOM contenders for Best Florists are Bella Fiore, Coombs Flowers, Galloway’s Florist, and Zaccagnini Morgantown Florist. A bright bouquet is sure to cheer the winter blues away.

For that spouse or significant other who could use a stress-free afternoon, buy a gift certificate or offer to pay for a pampering activity of their choosing. Morgantown is full of exceptional day spas, massage parlors, and mani–pedi salons, too many to list here. There are also yoga studios where your loved ones can get their zen on and plenty of gyms where they can stop sweating the small stuff and start sweating for fun.

For your hard-to-entertain crew, plan something to do rather than to receive this Christmas. Support the local arts and buy tickets to seasonal entertainment at BOM contenders for Best Live Performance Theater M.T. Pockets Theatre, Metropolitan Theatre, or the WVU Creative Arts Center. Or have a little bit of both doing and receiving by grabbing gear for sunnier weather adventures at Best Local Recreation Store’s finalists McFly Outdoors, Pathfinder, and Wamsley Cycles.

For furry friends, BOM Best Local Pet Store finalists Animal House and Exotic Jungle Pet Superstore have chewy treats and colorful toys perfect for the pets in your life.

Also, park without worry. From now until Sunday, December 1, at 6 a.m., downtown Morgantown is offering free parking, compliments of the merchants. And treat yo’self, too, after all that shopping at one of our BOM food and drink finalists.

Check out the complete list of BOM20 finalists here.