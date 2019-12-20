Five Ways to Ring in 2020 in and near Morgantown

Welcome to the roaring ’20s! Before you ring in the new year, here are five ways to make sure your last day of 2019 is the bee’s knees.

For little ones who can’t stay up until midnight, spend an afternoon at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (Pittsburgh, PA, 1hr45min). From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can enjoy crafts, face painting, live music, a photobooth, and more with regular admission. The countdown to the next decade begins at 1:45 p.m. Or head to the WVU Coliseum to watch the last basketball game of the year. Cheer on the WVU women’s team as they face Cornell Big Red at 2 p.m.

For later family fun, check out Suburban Lanes’ Cosmic Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. Early-shift bowling runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with cosmic bowling starting at 7 p.m. Late-shift bowling runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with unlimited bowling, door prizes, a live DJ, and midnight buffet.

Have fun and do good, too, at the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Crafts & Laughs. Hosted at Mountain State Brewing Company by Bartlett Housing Solutions, this fundraiser includes an improv comedy show featuring local stand-up comedians. Feast on an appetizer and pizza buffet along with your craft beer, and enjoy a silent auction and raffle. Make sure you stay for a champagne toast to the new year.

Before you countdown to midnight, count on 123 Pleasant Street to host a rocking evening. Jam to tunes from John Miller & the Engine Lights, Natural Rat, Razzle Dazzle, and William Matheny. Advance tickets are $10, and tickets at the door are $15. Doors open at 8 p.m. If hearing live music is your favorite way to spend New Year’s Eve, you can also check out Crab Shack Caribba Suncrest Towne Centre’s Great Gatsby Party and Tropics Restaurant & Bar’s New Year’s Eve party.

Get started on your New Year’s resolution early with the First Day Hike at Tygart Lake State Park (Grafton, 45m). Join a park naturalist at the lodge at 1 p.m. and journey along the Dogwood Trail to explore the natural wintertime wonders of West Virginia. All ages are welcome, and be sure to dress comfortably and warmly.

From all of us at Morgantown magazine, have a happy New Year!

