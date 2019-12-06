Five Places to Spend Time with Your Dog

The weather outside is turning frightful, which makes walking the dog less than delightful. But Fido still needs to get out and get active, even when you’re not quite so inclined. Here’s our round-up of places around Morgantown to spend quality time with your pup.

Morgantown has two great dog parks. Located within the Krepps Park trails, Krepps Dog Park offers a large, wooded space for dogs to frolic and play—and plenty of parking for humans, too. Or, if you take a stroll down the Deckers Creek rail-trail, you can stop at Stanley’s Spot Dog Park. All puppers, great and small, can run off the leash in this fenced area.

Jack Roberts Park is a hidden gem in First Ward. With four acres, it offers plenty of room for you to walk off your dog’s energy. If the kids need a little outdoor play time, too, Jack Roberts Park also has athletic fields and a playground area.

The same old jog around the block gets boring fast. Forge a new path and head over to White Park, also located in First Ward. Five miles of wooded trails lead past a small waterfall and gorgeous scenery that’s right in your own backyard.

Cheat Lake is often considered a summer destination, but the area is great to visit year ’round. Take a walk on the Cheat Lake Trail and swing by the beach for some peaceful wintertime TLC with your best friend.

If you’re a more active duo, take a trip to Coopers Rock State Forest. Clip a leash to your dog’s collar and choose your own adventure. Trails range from easy to difficult, each with stunning views. The forest is open during all four seasons, but the main entrance to the southern portion of the park closes December 31 until March 31. If you visit after the start of the new year, park at the first lot off Interstate 68 and plan a little extra time for your hike.

No matter where you and your canine companion go, make sure to follow the park’s rules and regulations, especially with regard to leashes. And no one likes stepping into a pile of, um, stuff. Please pick up after your pup. All that said, have fun in the great outdoors this winter with your furry friend!

