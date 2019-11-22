Five Local Ways to Entertain Out-Of-Town Relatives

’Tis the start of the holiday season, and that means family and friends visiting from far and wide. For most of us, that also means we’ll run out of ideas to entertain said guests by the second day. Here are five ideas to make sure your out-of-town relatives enjoy their stay in Morgantown.

Get everyone into the Mountaineer spirit. Ride the PRT to Milan Puskar Stadium for Saturday’s football showdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Afterward, swing by the Coliseum to see the life-size bronze statues of basketball stars “Hot Rod” Hundley and Jerry West. And with students on break, this upcoming week will be perfect for capturing a selfie in front of WVU’s iconic Woodburn Hall.

Take a stroll down High Street. The heart of downtown has almost every cuisine your picky-eating cousins could crave and enough unique shops for your aunt and uncle to get a head-start on Christmas shopping. The grandparents will also want a photo op with the statue of Don Knotts, aka Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show.

Don’t forget the kiddos. The historic Metropolitan Theatre is showing several kids’ movies this week, including the new live-action Aladdin and Dumbo. $5 admission includes popcorn and a kid’s drink. Other local ideas fit for the whole crew include bouncing around at Launch Pad Trampoline Park, bowling a strike at Suburban Lanes, and painting a masterpiece at The WOW! Factory—they’re all contenders for BOM20 Best Family Fun Venue.

Bundle up and get moving. The Morgantown Ice Arena in White Park is open for leaping and twirling. Stay close to town with a hike through the 91-acre WVU Core Arboretum or a more leisurely after-supper constitutional down the rail-trail. For the best views this side of Almost Heaven, though, make the short drive to the Coopers Rock overlook.

Our last recommendation is the simplest: eat a pepperoni roll. No trip to West Virginia is complete without munching on that cheesy, doughy goodness. Make it an afternoon by having everyone tie up their aprons and whip up their own rolls in the kitchen.

From our Morgantown family to yours, have a Happy Thanksgiving!